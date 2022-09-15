September 16, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

He sold luxury vodka to restaurants as cover: Head of major European money-laundering ring arrested in Spain

Rusty Knowles September 15, 2022 2 min read

The network is suspected of defrauding more than 200 million euros within a year and a half.

Spanish police said on Thursday they arrested the head of one of Europe’s biggest money-laundering rings with links to drug-trafficking gangs. Costa del Solin the south of the country, and used it as a cover to sell high-quality vodka to restaurants.

John Francis Morrissey, the leader of the gang and responsible for its operations in Spain, was arrested on Monday, a police spokesman told Reuters. A total of three people were arrested in Spain and one in England, according to a police report.

The network was dismantled during a joint international Europol operation “white wall“. network is suspected Fraud over 200 million Euros The police said that within a year and a half or up to 350.00 euros per day.

Links to Irish gangs

He used to A money transfer system called “Hawala”., widely used in Pakistan and the Middle East, allows funds to be transferred based on trust and without going through the banking system. Police say John Francis Morrissey has links to and is linked to the Irish Kinahan clan, a drug-trafficking group operating in Andalusia’s Costa del Sol. “He was involved in collecting large sums of money from criminal organizations operating in our country.”

The network also sold luxury brands, including a promoted vodka brand Among the best restaurants and nightclubs in southern SpainA business according to the Spanish tax authorities “Can’t support it in any way” The life of the network.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

7 min read

The Queen will be buried at 8.30pm on Monday.

September 15, 2022 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

A motorist hit President Zelensky’s car

September 15, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Center Parcs closed for Elizabeth II’s funeral, angering customers

September 14, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

3 min read

Kanye West says he has ended his partnership with Gap

September 15, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Rocket Lab launched its 30th Electron rocket into space

September 15, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Week 2 injury report (Patriots)

September 15, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 gets a release date and an all-new third-person mode

September 15, 2022 Len Houle