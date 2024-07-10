July 10, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

He was in his stroller: 2-month-old crushed by a branch in the middle of a storm in a municipal park

Rusty Knowles July 10, 2024 2 min read

On Tuesday, July 9, 2024, a child lost his life during bad weather in Belgium. As his mother took him in her pram, he was crushed by a branch.

“It’s a terrible tragedy.” A child was crushed to death by a branch during bad weather that hit Belgium on Tuesday, according to reports. RTL.

Surprised by the flood

The child was in his pram as his mother walked in a municipal park in Uccle, a suburb of Brussels.

The mayor of the commune, Boris Tillis, informed our colleagues that the Wolvendale public garden was to be closed at the end of the afternoon and that the tragedy happened shortly before: “The park was closed from 5pm and took place from 4pm to 5pm.”

The accident was terrible: “It’s a terrible tragedy because it’s a two-month-old baby who died when a branch fell on his pushcart by his mother.”

The park was scheduled to close from 5 p.m., as the storm was expected to begin, according to the weather service. However due to inclement weather it started raining at 4 pm. Mother and child were surprised by the bad weather.

He died within minutes

At that time, the child’s mother was in shock.Mother said to me ‘my child is not well’. It is a few months old baby. I started crying. I saw him dead.”A witness recounts the scene to our colleagues.

“First of all for this child’s family, we cannot say anything about this tragedy.” Condemns the mayor.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Extreme heat wave kills many in western United States

July 10, 2024 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

Since the controversial plan was abandoned, appeals by settlers in Rwanda have been mixed.

July 9, 2024 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

At least 38 people have been killed and more than a hundred injured across the country after one of Russia’s deadliest airstrikes.

July 9, 2024 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Jenni Rivera, Selena Quintanilla’s Stars Among 3 Vandalized on Hollywood Walk of Fame

July 10, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Copa America 2024: Argentina beat Canada 2-0 to reach final, Messi scores

July 10, 2024 Joy Love
1 min read

Nintendo Switch Sports Free Basketball Game Update Is Now Available, Here’s What It Includes

July 10, 2024 Len Houle
2 min read

Moscow court orders arrest of Alexei Navalny’s widow in absentia: NPR

July 10, 2024 Frank Tomlinson