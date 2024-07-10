He was in his stroller: 2-month-old crushed by a branch in the middle of a storm in a municipal park

On Tuesday, July 9, 2024, a child lost his life during bad weather in Belgium. As his mother took him in her pram, he was crushed by a branch.

“It’s a terrible tragedy.” A child was crushed to death by a branch during bad weather that hit Belgium on Tuesday, according to reports. RTL.

Surprised by the flood

The child was in his pram as his mother walked in a municipal park in Uccle, a suburb of Brussels.

The mayor of the commune, Boris Tillis, informed our colleagues that the Wolvendale public garden was to be closed at the end of the afternoon and that the tragedy happened shortly before: “The park was closed from 5pm and took place from 4pm to 5pm.”

The accident was terrible: “It’s a terrible tragedy because it’s a two-month-old baby who died when a branch fell on his pushcart by his mother.”

The park was scheduled to close from 5 p.m., as the storm was expected to begin, according to the weather service. However due to inclement weather it started raining at 4 pm. Mother and child were surprised by the bad weather.

He died within minutes

At that time, the child’s mother was in shock.Mother said to me ‘my child is not well’. It is a few months old baby. I started crying. I saw him dead.”A witness recounts the scene to our colleagues.

“First of all for this child’s family, we cannot say anything about this tragedy.” Condemns the mayor.