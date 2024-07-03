Heart’s Ann Wilson announces cancer diagnosis, band postpones tour

Ann Wilson, lead singer of the classic rock band Heart, said she has been diagnosed with cancer and is receiving preventive chemotherapy, prompting the band to postpone its tour.

Wilson announced the news on July 2 in a statement obtained by TODAY.com that also announced that the band had postponed all remaining dates on the North American leg of its “Royal Flush Tour.”

“I had surgery to remove something that turned out to be cancerous,” said Wilson, 74. “The operation was successful and I’m feeling better but my doctors are now advising me to have a course of preventative chemotherapy and I’ve decided to do that.”

The “These Dreams” singer said her doctors have advised her to “stay off stage for the rest of the year in order to fully recover.”

Ann Wilson of Heart, right, with her sister Nancy Wilson during a performance on April 28, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Douglas Mason/WireImage

She did not specify the type of cancer she was suffering from.

“To our ticket buyers, I really hope we can do these shows,” Wilson said before thanking fans for their support. “Please know that I definitely plan to return to the stage in 2025. My team is working on those details and we will let you know as soon as we can.”

“This is just a pause, I have a lot to sing,” she added.

“With all due respect, this is the last public statement I wish to make on this matter,” Wilson concluded.

Preventive chemotherapy refers to treatment given after initial treatment, such as surgery, to prevent cancer from returning, Dr. Ben Ho Park, director of precision oncology at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, told TODAY.com in March after Catherine, Princess of Wales, shared the news that she was undergoing a “course of preventive chemotherapy” to treat an unspecified form of cancer.

Wilson’s statement comes more than a month after the band, which also includes Wilson’s sister Nancy Wilson, 70, canceled the European leg of its May tour.

The band explained at the time, Ann Wilson underwent a "routine, time-sensitive medical procedure" that required a "minimum recovery time" of six weeks.

Heart kicked off their latest US tour in April. That same month, the band released She released her hit song “Barracuda” in 1977. On “The Tonight Show”.

Heart were scheduled to play several concerts in Europe this summer before returning to the U.S. on July 30. The band was expected to continue performing in the United States and Canada until mid-December.

Wilson’s statement on July 2 encouraged fans to hold onto their concert tickets, explaining that they would be honored on the rescheduled dates.