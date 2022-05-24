May 24, 2022

Heat vs Celtics score: Live updates on the NBA playoff as Boston beat Miami in Game 4 of the Eastern Finals

Joy Love May 24, 2022 2 min read

The Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat was a stressful streak that affected both sides. Each team suffered multiple injuries in a physical battle through three matches. The Heat took a 2-1 lead after defeating Game 3 in Boston to regain the advantage on their home ground. The Celtics will be looking to bounce back and up things Monday night in Game 4 of the TD Garden. Boston is in complete control after three quarters, leading 76-52 heading into the final period.

The Miami side were knocked out on Saturday, thanks to powerful shots and a dominant effort from Pam Adebayo, who was quiet in the first two games. Jimmy Butler lost the entire second half to a sore knee, but found a way to hang on to the 109-103 win. The Celtics only closed the gap by one point on stage four, but they couldn’t take the lead in a game where they traced wire to wire. Jilin Brown topped all scorers with 40 points. Meanwhile, Jason Tatum struggled hard off the field, scoring just 10 points in a 3-of-14 shot. Celtics’ third Robert Williams will come back from a sore knee, but Marcus Smart will be sitting with a sprained ankle.. and the Heat will miss out on sixth man of the year Tyler Hero , who was discharged due to a thigh injury. Here’s how to watch the game 4.

Follow below for all the real-time updates between Miami and Boston.

