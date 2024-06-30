Heavy rains and landslides have left many people missing in Switzerland

This Saturday, June 29, 2024 it passed over most of Switzerland and brought heavy thunderstorms during the night. The overflowing of the Rhône and its tributaries, swollen by heavy rains and melting snow, forced the evacuation of hundreds of people and closed numerous roads, reports said. Agence France-Presse.

The situation is particularly difficult in the province of Ticino in the south-east of the country. A landslide occurred especially in the Fontana area, according to a press release from the local police. Swiss media RTS . Many people have gone missing in the Magia Valley. Rescue operations are very difficult due to bad weather conditions. Officials are not releasing additional details at this time.

Several isolated ravines, a bridge was washed away

According to the site, “Due to bad weather the flow of river Magia increased from 25 cubic meters per second to 2000”. The upper part of Magia Valley was quarantined this Sunday, June 30. Roads have been cut and riverside camps have been evacuated. A bridge also collapsed at Sevio. According to RSI information Blocked Cantonal Road.

Other nearby valleys are not accessible and electricity has been cut off AFP. “Several hundred people were evacuated” Underline the civil protection services of the Valais province in a press release, after the Rhone swelled in different places, especially in Raronne and Campel or even in Chippis and Sierre. “Overflow and debris (soil and rock flows, author’s note) occurred in lateral watersheds”Traffic in particular was forced to close on the Simplon Pass Road, a major artery for international and cantonal traffic.

In Zermatt, Wisp got out of bed again, according to pictures broadcast on the social network X during the night. We see muddy water flowing through the streets of this famous mountain resort at the base of the Matterhorn.

Heavy storms last weekend

Already on June 21, heavy rains caused flooding in the same parts of the city. Road access from Täsch is also closed. Train services have also been disrupted in a part of the cantonment.

Switzerland already experienced severe storms and exceptional rainfall last weekend, killing at least one person and causing significant damage in the southeast of its region. Massive storms and rain triggered landslides on the evening of June 21 in the Missaux valley in southeastern Switzerland. Repair work had to be carried out on the A13 highway between Lastalo and Sosasa.