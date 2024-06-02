Heidi Klum shares a rare photo of her four children on her 51st birthday

Heidi Klum She shared a rare snapshot of her four children to celebrate her 51st birthday.

“Everything I could hope for,” she wrote. Via Instagram Saturday, June 1. The post shows all four kids sitting on one side of the table across from Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz. The couple is under a balloon announcing Klum’s age.

Although Klum has one of the most recognizable faces on the planet, some may find it difficult to remember the model and TV presenter’s children. She shares Leni, 20, Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14, with the British soul singer. Seal. Despite their family’s megawatt reputation, the four children have kept a low profile.

Klum and Seal’s eldest, Leni, has become more of a fixture in recent years as she follows in her mother’s footsteps. The models were spotted at the amfAR Cannes Gala in May, where Heidi had a mommy moment on the gala’s red carpet. After kissing Leni on the cheek and leaving a lipstick print behind, she took time to fix her daughter’s makeup.

Heidi and Lenny starred in a lingerie ad for Italian brand Intimissi this past holiday season. The younger Klum has been kept away from the modeling world until recently, Leni revealed Vogue Germany Earlier this year, Heidi feared she would take over the family business too soon.

“It was only a matter of time before I tried to become a model myself,” she said. “My first offer came when I was only 12 or 13 years old, from a brand I love to wear: Brandy Melville. At that time I begged my mother, but there was no chance. Now I understand that it was too early.”

On Instagram, Heidi also shared a photo of a kiss she planted on Kaulitz, 34, while toasting. She said exclusively Us Weekly That her younger husband was “amazing” with his stepchildren.

“I’m sure it’s not easy to join an immediate family and suddenly have four kids and teenagers. They had it easier when they were younger, for sure. Every age comes with its challenges,” she shared. we In 2022.

Klum’s ex-husband Seal said we In 2022, co-parenting with a supermodel might be “difficult.”

“It takes teamwork. If you’re a team, if both parents are a team, it’s really easy and it’s not a real challenge at all. “But you have to be a team. And if you’re not a team, everything can fall apart.