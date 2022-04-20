Helen Mirren reveals the cause of the death of her stepson, Rio Hackford

Rio Hackford stepson Helen Mirren Died of a rare form of cancerrevealed on Tuesday.

“Rio died of uveal melanoma, a very rare type of cancer,” the actress and her husband, Taylor Hackford, shared. A joint statement to the people.

“We beg everyone reading this to have their eyes checked at least once a year, which may save their loved ones from this cancer.”

The couple went on to say that they were “inspired” by the life Ryo lived and “heartbroken by his loss.”

They explained, “His life showed us how to live in generosity and in society.” “He has shared the journey of his life with many who mourn him now and, at the same time, celebrate their fortune knowing him.”

Mirren too praised To Rio via Instagram, with the caption on her message, “El Rio.”

Mirren also paid tribute to her late stepson via Instagram. Getty Images

As Page Six mentioned earlier, Ryo He passed away on the 14th of April At the age of 51.

He made his on-screen debut in “Pretty Woman” and went on to appear in “Swingers”, “Raising Helen”, “Deja Vu”, “Fred Claus”, “Jonah Hex” and “True Detective”.

Rio’s latest credit has been to the Hulu series “Pam & Tommy” starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, respectively.

Rio passed away at the age of 51. helenmirren / Instagram

Soon after the news of his death was confirmed, fans and friends alike paid tribute to the late on social media.

“This is a huge loss,” Lake Bell wrote, while Carrie Elwes wrote, “I hope his memory will always be a blessing.”

Mirren and her husband, Taylor Hackford, said they were “saddened” by the loss. Getty Images

Robin Tony, star of “The Mentalist,” was also pondering, writing, “I remember getting out of his old yellow cab in the late ’80s in Chicago! The car was massive but Rio couldn’t be diminished by his impractical driving.”

Tony added, “He was so cute to be this handsome. So cool to be relevant. Oh my God this guy was so special. RIP Ryo.”