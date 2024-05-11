May 11, 2024

Helldivers 2 has been delisted in more countries without PSN access, and developers demand to make it ‘available worldwide’

Len Houle May 11, 2024 2 min read

Helldivers 2 remains to be removed from sale on Steam in more countries, even after publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) revoked its highly controversial PSN mandate.

SIE previously attempted to force Helldivers 2 players on PC to link to an active PlayStation Network account months after launch, leading to a mass review bombing campaign and Steam delisting from over 170 countries without PSN coverage. Sony eventually scrapped the mandate, keeping account linking a simple option, but the biggest shooter of the year is still restricted in more countries.

