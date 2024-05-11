Helldivers 2 has been delisted in more countries without PSN access, and developers demand to make it ‘available worldwide’

Helldivers 2 remains to be removed from sale on Steam in more countries, even after publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) revoked its highly controversial PSN mandate.
SIE previously attempted to force Helldivers 2 players on PC to link to an active PlayStation Network account months after launch, leading to a mass review bombing campaign and Steam delisting from over 170 countries without PSN coverage. Sony eventually scrapped the mandate, keeping account linking a simple option, but the biggest shooter of the year is still restricted in more countries.
Helldivers 2 has now been pulled from Steam in three more countries that lack PSN coverage – Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – according to listings on Steam database. It’s unclear if current Helldivers 2 owners in those countries will still be able to play the game.
Sony still bans divers from all over the world. Helldivers CEO responded to 3 other countries being on lockdown in the region. #Helldivers2 pic.twitter.com/9xCOuFu27mMay 10, 2024
The news seems to have come as a surprise even to the game’s developers at Arrowhead Studios. “We have no idea what’s going on,” CEO Johan Bilstedt said in response to a player on the game’s Discord channel. “Most developers are on holiday and we just found out through the community. We want the game to be available worldwide.”
Helldivers 2 was also not returned to the 170 or so regions that were banned from purchasing the game, which was a major reason why players banded together to review the game negatively in the first place. But Pilestedt assured gamers that he was working with PlayStation and Valve to bring Helldivers 2 back to the storefront “everywhere.”
After Helldivers 2 fixed a bug that helped players crush 2 billion Terminids in 24 hours, a new boss command pits them against 2 billion robots instead.
