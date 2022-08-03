Help Dev Patel stop a ‘violent brawl’ outside a convenience store in Australia

On Monday night local time in Australia, Patel, known for his roles in films such as “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Lion,” got into what his actors called a “violent brawl” and managed to calm the situation.

The accident occurred in the city of Adelaide around 8:45 p.m. on August 1, according to press release From the South Australian Police. The statement said that the quarrel between a woman and a man started fighting in the street and then continued inside a nearby service station, “where witnesses tried to break up the quarrel.”

The woman then allegedly stabbed the man in the chest.

A 32-year-old man was treated at the scene before being taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.