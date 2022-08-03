Help Dev Patel stop a ‘violent brawl’ outside a convenience store in Australia

On Monday night local time in Australia, Patel, known for his roles in films such as “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Lion,” got into what his actors called a “violent brawl” and managed to calm the situation.
The woman then allegedly stabbed the man in the chest.
A 32-year-old man was treated at the scene before being taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to his representatives, Patel and his friends witnessed the event as it was already in progress.
“Dave acted on his natural instinct to try to de-escalate the situation and break up the fight,” the statement, provided to CNN, said. “The group fortunately succeeded in doing so and remained on site to ensure the police and eventually the ambulance arrived. There are no heroes in this case and unfortunately this particular incident highlights a larger systemic problem of not treating marginalized community members with the dignity and respect they deserve.”
Patel’s representatives added, “The hope is that the same level of media attention this story receives (only because Dave, as a celebrity, was involved) could be an incentive for lawmakers to be sympathetic in identifying long-term solutions to help not only the individuals who participated but the community as a whole. “.
Police attended and arrested a 34-year-old woman in connection with the event.
“The couple are known to each other, and this is not a random incident,” the statement read. She was charged with aggravated assault causing harm.
