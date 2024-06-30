Here are some cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 from Samsung

We’ve seen leaks regarding the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 themselves, but newly emerging images show Samsung’s upcoming foldable cases, and they’re something to look forward to.

It’s fair to say that Samsung accessories tend to be some of the best for the company’s devices. They also often include some extra features, such as S Pen slots, rings to hold the phone more easily, and stands.

This year, not much seems to have changed. Samsung It plans to bring some classic case styles to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 series. During Evan BlassLeaked images have emerged showing some of these cases. There are some recurring patterns, such as Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases with an S Pen holder and one with a strap as well as a kickstand.

There also appears to be a different type of eco-leather that mimics the grain of leather seen on some of Samsung’s older cases. This new version follows the Fold 6’s boxy style and uses a raised edge around the camera assembly. These cases appear to be available in at least two colors, brown and gray.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, there appears to be some color on the circular silicone case, which looks identical to the previous year’s range. These cases have a loop on the back to help you grip the phone easily, which is a nice touch. Other cases come in unique designs for those who want a device that’s a little louder.

Samsung Unpacked is just around the corner, set for July 10. The event will be held in Paris, and those who want to get $50 in credit and a chance to win a $5,000 Samsung gift card can apply for this card. Register for free on the Samsung websiteThis credit guarantees you the ability to get one of these items at a significant discount or for free.

