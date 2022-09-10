Here is the new second generation wired doorbell [Gallery]

Just Less than a year agoGoogle announced that it will “launch the second generation of the Nest Doorbell (wired) in 2022.” Before October 6th eventwhich will Featuring smart home productsThe latest version of the Google Home app reveals the all-new wired (visible) Nest Doorbell.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we have unpacked the latest version of an app that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APK files, in the case of Android apps), we can see different lines of code within this hint in possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ship these features at all, and our interpretation of what they are may be incomplete. We will try to enable those who are about to finish, however, to show you what they would look like if they did charge. With that in mind, keep reading.

Google Home 2.58 started rolling out via Play Store yesterday. (In particular, version 2.57, which is required for Redesigned home controlsis not yet widely available.)

This update contains images that reveal that “Venus” is the new wired Nest Doorbell. Visually, it has the same pill-shaped design as the current Nest Doorbell (Battery).

It is identified by two circles, the camera at the top and the button/bell at the bottom, while there is a “G” logo engraved between them. In the Easter egg you can again find “hello” in different languages ​​next to the camera.

This new wired version is shorter than the battery model, but thicker. Meanwhile, we also see pictures of the black baseplate and wedge in case you need a different installation angle. (The side view above is only the Nest doorbell, while the view below has the base plate attached.)

There are also several animations describing the setup process from:

Connect your home bell (wiring) to the Chime connector

wedge

wall baseboard

A key aspect of this upcoming model is 24/7 continuous video log support (Nest Aware subscription required). We are not aware of other specifications at this point. The Battery operated version Provides only event-based history, while Google kept Nest Hello (After rebranding) until the second generation doorbell is released.

