January 27, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Here is where mainland Chinese traveled abroad for the Lunar New Year

Frank Tomlinson January 27, 2023 2 min read

BEIJING – Travelers from mainland China were stuck close to their homelands in Asia during the Lunar New Year, the first holiday after Beijing relaxed its Covid-related border controls.

Trip.com said Hong Kong and Macau were the most popular, citing flight bookings on its platform for the first four days of the Lunar New Year. The seven-day holiday began on Saturday.

Here are the next three most popular overseas destinations for mainland travelers, according to Trip.com:

3. Bangkok

4. Singapore

5. Phuket, Thailand

Flight bookings for travel from the mainland to overseas destinations during the first four days of the holiday quadrupled from last year, Trip.com He said.

In late December, Beijing announced that the beginning of January 8 Travelers will no longer need to be quarantined upon arrival on the mainland, and that Chinese citizens can begin to resume leisure travel abroad. The change ended nearly three years of border controls.

However, Japan and South Korea – Both are very popular among Chinese tourists – It subsequently imposed temporary restrictions on travelers from China, including visa restrictions and the imposition of quarantines on individuals infected with Covid-19.

Singapore no changes announced, While Thailand scrapped its plan to require international visitors to show proof of a Covid vaccination, just days after it was announced.

China has seen a wave of COVID infections after Beijing ended most domestic COVID controls in early December. A negative Covid test is still required for travel to the mainland.

In 2019, outbound Chinese tourists spent $54.7 billion on shopping, according to Euromonitor International.

See also  The Chinese capital swings from anger at not spreading the coronavirus to dealing with the infection

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The Pakistani rupee falls to a record low, and the crisis-hit nation seeks a bailout

January 26, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

The European Union wants to send more migrants away as the number of irregular arrivals increases

January 26, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

Machete attacks on Spanish churches left one dead and four injured | Spain

January 26, 2023 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

3 min read

‘Law & Order: SVU’ recap: Did Benson and Stabler accept? Season 24

January 27, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

NASA announces a successful test of a new propulsion technology

January 27, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

The Panthers’ recent hiring of Frank Reich’s daughter could become an issue in Steve Wilkes’ lawsuit

January 27, 2023 Joy Love
1 min read

Vanillaware’s fictional game was teased in 2019 at the end of development, says George Kamitani

January 27, 2023 Len Houle