Here’s the face of Pixel Watch Photos and Google Home for Wear OS

We now know what the Google Photos watch face is We spotted it last month Apparently, with today’s Play Store listings also featuring more Google Home and personal security for the Pixel watch.

Given the popularity of watch faces that show off family and friends, it’s no surprise that Google had one ready for the Pixel Watch on day one.

His name is “Al-Sour” (via Mishaal Rahman on Twitter), you get a circular crop with two possible configurations for date (displayed as today + date) and time (one or two lines). It is somewhat similar to the Android 12 lock screen. There may also be the possibility to automatically change and rotate photos during a specified period.

Meanwhile, a screenshot of the face picker on the device reveals the full ‘Pilot’ – a homage to the 6/9/12 magnified mechanical watch – while we see names like ‘Ink’ and ‘Pacific’.

We then have Google Home for Wear OS repeatedly And its direct design of the card list. Smart home devices (thermostats, lights, etc.) are located in a circular rectangle that includes an icon, background color, and name of the device and/or room. There are plus and minus buttons for temperature, while presumably you’ll be able to swipe to adjust brightness, as on Android and the Phone app. We also get an example of a “person has been seen” notification.

As with Google Photos, there is no indication that Google Home will be exclusive to the Pixel Watch. However, it is likely that it will be launched first on the Google wearable device.

Finally, we have the Personal Security App, which was Shown at I/O 2022 To quickly call pre-set contacts or emergency services.

