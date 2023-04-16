April 16, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Here’s when you can pre-download Street Fighter 6 and how much hard drive space you’ll need on PlayStation and Xbox

Len Houle April 16, 2023 2 min read









The clock is ticking until the inevitable release of Street Fighter 6, but for many of us, that countdown can’t end soon enough.





Now that’s less than two months after the big launch, it looks like we finally know when we can pre-load the entire game as well as how much hard drive space SF6 will take up.









It appears that those who pre-ordered Street Fighter 6 digitally will be able to download the game starting May 31, 2023 according to crooked voxel.


This date is only confirmed for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 at the moment as far as we can tell, but the timing will likely be consistent across all/most platforms.


According to the Xbox Store page for SF6 Right now, the game is listed as about 50GB in approximate install size, which is the same as the Steam page It says it will require about 60GB.


For anyone who’s played other Capcom games with the RE Engine lately, that size seems right, and hopefully we won’t have to basically re-download the game every time you get an update like Street Fighter 5 (although that game used the Unreal Engine 4 that cause the problem).


Interestingly, the full game isn’t much larger than the SF6 Closed Beta app sitting around 42GB, so most of the content is likely there, locked away from players of course.

See also  Oops, Sega accidentally shared a new trailer and release date for Sonic Frontiers


Although they’ve already announced all the characters that have already been released, Capcom will be hosting a special Street Fighter 6 Showcase on April 20 where they promise “big news and announcements.”


We’ve already seen Kimberly teased a new outfit for the event, but there’s a lot of hope that SF6 will get another chance to play the game before launch with another open or closed beta test, which will presumably be revealed at the show. .


Street Fighter 6 is still scheduled to release on June 2nd on Xbox Series X | S, PS5, PS4 and PC via Steam, and with a pre-load digital gamers will be able to start their journey as soon as midnight hits.








Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The Metal Gear Solid 3 voice actor teases the Snake Eater remake

April 16, 2023 Len Houle
4 min read

Mageseeker review: An action-RPG with a stylish combat episode

April 15, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

Do you need to pick out objects from photos? Which part does exactly that

April 15, 2023 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Season 4 of Love Is Blind: Tiffany and Britt give an update on their married life

April 16, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Huge oceans have been discovered under the Earth’s crust that contain more water than those on the surface

April 16, 2023 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Tottenham fans booing Davinson Sanchez gets nothing

April 16, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Here’s when you can pre-download Street Fighter 6 and how much hard drive space you’ll need on PlayStation and Xbox

April 16, 2023 Len Houle