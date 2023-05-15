Here’s why people always weigh less in parts of Canada than anywhere else in the world

Maybe the real secret to losing weight is moving to the tundra?

Around Canada’s Hudson Bay region, far to the northeast, researchers discovered in the 1960s that everything weighed a little less,

In an area of ​​more than 500,000 square miles, you lose about 1/25,000 of your body weight.

Scientists first discovered this anomaly in the 1960s, while mapping variations across Earth’s gravitational fields for the first time. But it took them decades to understand why.

the case? Molten magma drops below the area’s surface, which was pulverized by above-ground pressure from two giant glaciers during the last ice age.

This map of Earth’s gravitational field, released from joint work between NASA and the German Aerospace Center and the Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment (GRACE) mission on July 30, 2003, shows in dark blue the unusual gravitational anomaly surrounding the salty northeastern Canadian Hudson Bay

Many polar bears live in their homes around Hudson Bay’s icy outflows and sandy beaches. Each bear weighs a little less, about 1/25,000 of its weight in a zoo elsewhere

Let’s say you weigh 150 lbs. Near Hudson Bay, the scale read about 149,994 lbs.

The simple answer to this riddle begins with the fact that the gravitational pull that any body exerts on another body is directly proportional to its mass.

But since an object entering Hudson Bay doesn’t necessarily dump any mass on its way in, this doesn’t explain the mystery of Canada’s “missing” gravity.

To solve this, the researchers turned to NASA’s Twin Satellites Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment (GRACE)which they used to map the gravity anomalies surrounding the Great Saltwater Bay in Canada in 2007 and how these anomalies change over time.

“The Canadian anomaly has been known for a long time and is the result of crustal deformation during the last ice age,” physicist Dan Britt, director of the Lunar and Asteroid Surface Science Center at the University of Central Florida, told the Daily Mail. com via email.

At the time, about 20,000 years ago, Canada and much of North America lay cold storehouses under the Laurentide Ice Sheet, an extended glacier about two miles thick in the areas near Hudson Bay.

Brett, whose work has, at times, involved adjusting lunar gravity models based on Geological differences between different types of moon rocks.

“The same process is going on in different places that have thick ice sheets,” Brett said.

“The details relate to the viscosity of the mantle.”

Under the crushing weight of the Laurentide Ice Sheet, the crust around Hudson Bay began to compress and sink.

In the process, it dislodged some of the hot magma in the semi-liquid mantle layer below it, like a powdered sandwich pushing away peanut butter and jelly.

This compression was most intense on both sides of Hudson Bay, where two giant domes formed on the ice sheet.

The gradual depression of the Laurentide River over the next 10,000 years was responsible for many features of North America, including the Great Lakes.

Some theorists have predicted that all of the molten mass it displaced reduced the Earth’s gravitational pull around Hudson Bay, but NASA’s GRACE satellites showed that was only part of the story.

While the Laurentide Ice Sheet theory and data from GRACE explain some of the reasons for the loss of gravity over Canada, they only explain approximately 25-45 percent of the gravitational difference.

Scientists estimate that the remaining 55-75 percent is due to a theory related to the convention.

Beneath Earth’s surface, a sheet of molten rock, known as a magma, produces convection currents due to the natural rise and fall of bubbling material.

This causes the Earth’s continental plates to be pulled inward, causing a decrease in the mass and gravity of the Hudson Bay area.

Gravity is expected to return to Canada, but only gradually.

said geophysicist Mark Tamesse of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Science Journal that it would take up to 300,000 years for the region’s gravity to reach the global average.