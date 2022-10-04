Here’s your first look at the amazing Sephiroth amiibo

Modernization: Is this Kazuya amiibo? We can only find this picture And they are looking for more! If you’re at Pop-Con Zurich and have more photos, let us know Twitter!

We’ll see what we have here! Earlier today, a Twitter user by the name of zaypiie released a first look at the upcoming Sephiroth amiibo, and boy oh boy, is it pretty!

At the moment, it is very difficult to determine exactly that where This photo was taken, but we think it might be the Zurich Pop-Con. We are trying to identify more concrete details and will make sure to update this page as more information comes out!

Just saw a Sephiroth amiibo yesterday! pic.twitter.com/uHqSXCty0p – Prince~プ (zaypiie) October 3, 2022

Are you at Zurich Pop-Con, and can you confirm the presence of Sephiroth amiibo? Send us a message at Tweet embed on Twitter and tell us!



