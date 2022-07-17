Hero driver Bobby East was stabbed to death at a gas station

WESTMINSTER, California (AP) – Three-time Automobile Club of America national champ driver Bobby East has died after being stabbed this week at a Southern California gas station. He was 37 years old.

The Westminster Police Department issued a statement on Saturday identifying Robert John East of San Dimas as the person who was stabbed in the chest at Gas Station 76 on Wednesday. The statement said Trent William Millsap, the stabbing suspect, was shot dead in Anaheim on Friday while officers were trying to arrest him.

Police say they have no motive to appeal and an investigation into the death is underway.

They said that they arrived at the gas station shortly before 6 p.m. to find Sharq suffering from a stab wound. He was transferred to the University of California, Irvine Medical Center, where he died.

East, whose father was a short-track automaker, won the USAC National Pygmy title in 2004 and the Silver Crown Championship in 2012 and 2013. He has 56 distinguished USA-certified victories, 48 ​​of them in the national divisions.

He was only 16 years old in 2001 when he became the youngest driver to win a USAC National Midget race. He won 15 USAC races in 2004 and soon had a short run in NASCAR. He started 11 careers in what is now NASCAR’s Xfinity Series and earned a Top 10 finish in 31 Truck Series races.

“NASCAR is saddened to learn of the tragic death of Bobby East,” NASCAR said in a statement. “We offer our deepest and sincere condolences to the family and friends of Bobby, the true racer.”

“So sad to hear of the tragic accident involving legendary USAC driver Bobby East. He was one driver,” tweeted former Truck Series champion Todd Bowden.

Westminster Police said Millsap, 27, was on parole for armed robbery and had a pending warrant for his arrest for a violation unrelated to parole.