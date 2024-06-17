“Hezbollah brings Israel to the brink of possible further expansion” (Hagari)

Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in an English-language video that the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah “brings us to the brink of a major expansion that could have devastating consequences for Lebanon and the entire region.

“The Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon has intensified its attacks against Israel. Since its decision to join the war waged by Hamas on October 7, Hezbollah has fired more than 5,000 rockets, anti-tank missiles and drone bombs at Israeli families, homes and communities from Lebanon,” he said. “The occupation brings us to the brink of a major escalation that could have catastrophic consequences for Lebanon and the entire region,” Hagari continued.

“Hezbollah is affecting the future of Lebanon to act as a shield for Hamas. A shield for Hamas terrorists who kill old people, rape women, burn children, kidnap Jews, Muslims and Christians. We will not allow a repeat of October 7 in any of our borders and we really mean it,” assures Mr. Hagari.

“Hezbollah’s refusal to comply with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, Hezbollah’s military infrastructure, weapons and firing on Israel from south of the Litani River in southern Lebanon, and Lebanon’s failure to implement Resolution 1701. Israel will continue to do what is necessary to protect its citizens until security is restored along our border with Lebanon. Action will be taken,” he assured. Mr. Hagari warns, “One way or another, we will ensure the safe return of Israelis to their homes in northern Israel. This is non-negotiable.” “Iran’s terrorist proxies are dragging the region toward destruction. Israel will fight Iran’s axis of evil on all fronts — in Gaza, in Lebanon — while we work toward a secure future for the Middle East,” he added. “October 7 must never happen again on any of Israel’s borders. Israel has an obligation to protect the people of Israel. We will fulfill this obligation no matter what,” he concluded.