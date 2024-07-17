Hezbollah threatens new attacks if Israel continues to target civilians

On July 16, 2024, near the Israeli border with Lebanon, the interception of rockets fired from Lebanon towards Israel. Ayal Margolin / Reuters

The war between Israel and Hamas has killed at least 38,794 people in the Gaza Strip, mostly civilians, according to a new report released Wednesday July 17 by the Hamas-ruled territory’s health ministry. On the Israeli side, 1,195 people died – most of them civilians – during an attack by the Palestinian Islamic Movement on October 7, 2023, according to an Agence France-Presse (AFP) tally based on official Israeli sources. According to the Israeli military682 Israeli soldiers were also killed.

Hezbollah threatens new strikes

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah warned on Wednesday that his militants would bomb new locations if Israel were to mark the annual celebration of the Ashura holiday. “Continuously targeting civilians.”

tuesday, Five Syrians, including three children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting southern Lebanon. In retaliation, the Islamic Movement announced that it fired dozens of Katyusha-type rockets at several locations in northern Israel.

This week, the number of civilians killed in Israeli attacks exceeded a hundred, as Hezbollah opened a front against Israel in support of its ally Hamas in Gaza on October 8. Months of relentless cross-border violence have killed 511 people in Lebanon, most of them militants but including at least 104 civilians, according to a count by Agence France-Presse (AFP). Officials said 17 soldiers and 13 civilians were killed on the Israeli side.

Israel has intensified its attacks in Gaza

Israel stepped up its deadly attacks on the Gaza Strip on Wednesday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his intention. “Increase the pressure” Army on Hamas.

On Wednesday, two Palestinians were killed in Israeli shelling in Rafah, south of the Strip, a medical source said. On Tuesday, 57 people died in five strikes, which targeted a UN-run school and shelter for displaced people and a camp in Nowsirat, in the center of the territory, according to civil defense information linked to Hamas. The army said it was a targeted attack “Terrorists Use School in Nowsirat”.

The Israeli military says it has carried out twenty-five strikes in the past twenty-four hours in Gaza. He said three rockets were fired from northern Gaza towards Sterod in southern Israel, and the bombings were carried out in response to the attack. she added “Removed from terrorist cells” and target “Military Structures” In Palestinian Territory including Rafah.

Israel’s Policy in the Occupied West Bank

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday outlined Israeli policy on the occupied West Bank. “A Stake in the Heart” For a two-state solution. “Some recent developments put the stakes at the heart of any prospect of a two-state solution”Antonio Guterres said in a statement read by his chief of staff, Courtenay Rattray, during a meeting of the Security Council.

“The geography of the occupied West Bank continues to be altered by Israeli administrative and legal actions. The seizure of large amounts of land in strategic regions and changes in planning, land management and governance are expected to significantly accelerate settlement expansion.He lamented the stretch “Israeli sovereignty over this occupied territory”.

He also expressed a series of condemnations “Punitive Actions Against the Palestinian Authority” and Israel legalized five settlement outposts. Outposts are called colonies “Savages”Built without the authorization of Israel, which has occupied the West Bank since 1967.

HRW condemns “hundreds” of war crimes by Palestinian groups on October 7

Palestinian armed groups in Gaza have pledged “Hundreds” According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), which released a report on Wednesday, war crimes were committed during the October 7 attack on Israel. Report In the title. The investigation, one of the most in-depth international investigations to date into the attack that sparked the ongoing war in Gaza, details the full range of crimes that cannot be impeached under international law. “It is impossible to accurately count the cases”Belkis Ville, associate director of the human rights organization, said at a press conference“There is [avait] Apparently there were hundreds that day.”.

These war crimes “Includes deliberate and indiscriminate attacks against civilians and civilian objects, deliberate killing of detained persons, cruel and inhumane treatment, sexual and gender-based violence, mutilation and theft of remains, use of human shields, and acts of looting and looting”, the report notes. HRW was also identified “Crimes Against Humanity” as “Planned Killing of Civilians and Hostages”.

“We Reject Lies” Hamas condemned the statement in a statement on Wednesday “A blatant bias towards positives” of Israel. Although Hamas is credited with instigating the attack, the report names several armed groups that committed war crimes on October 7, including Palestinian Islamic Jihad. “The reality is that the worst violence by civilians in Gaza is not clearsaid M.me Ville. It insisted that Hamas distance itself from the events and that Israel justified its retaliatory measures very early on. »

Oil slick in Red Sea after Houthi attack

A 220-kilometer-long oil slick was found off Yemen’s coast after Houthi rebels attacked two ships on Monday, a non-governmental organization announced Wednesday. Conflict and Environment Observatory (CEOBS), established in Great Britain.

In a statement on X, a Houthi military spokesman said, Yahya SariTwo ships were identified Bentley I And this Lion of CeosA tanker with the Liberian flag.

That’s what the tablecloth says “The [Chios Lion] Damaged Oil Spill »CEOBS noted in a message posted on the social network vs Lion of Ceos, he added. Then the unmanned ship “crashed” The tanker, which sustained minor damage, reported to United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, managed by the British Navy.

According to Military Command for the Middle East (Centcom) of the US Army, The Bentley I Transports vegetable oil from Russia to China.

Suspected Hamas-sponsored investigation targeting French humanitarian organization

In November 2023, an investigation was launched for “terrorist financing”, “criminal terrorist organization” and “gang money laundering related to a terrorist organization”. The investigation targets the French association Humani’terre and concerns suspicions of financial transfers to Hamas, the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office (PNAT) announced on Wednesday. Picaro.

The investigations were entrusted to the Directorate General of Internal Security (DGSI), the Central Office for the Suppression of Serious Financial Crimes (OCRGDF) and the Counter-Terrorism Unit of the Criminal Division of the Paris Judicial Police.

In January, raids on the association’s premises and freezing of bank accounts led to the seizure of a total of more than 36 million euros, the anti-terrorist prosecution said. He added that no interrogations were conducted as part of the investigation.

The investigation concerns funds collected by Humani’terre and donated, directly or indirectly, to Hamas and, according to the PNAT, to determine the terms of the funding.

Humani’terre, with its administrative headquarters located in La Courneuve (Seine-Saint-Denis), was created in 2018. “Specializing in the use of humanitarian aid programs for people in need” Alive “In the Palestinian Territories and Refugee Camps” in Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey, according to its website. The association is considered by the authorities to be close to the Muslim Brotherhood, it said Le Figaro.

Also, the Ministry of Economy and Home Affairs, in an order issued on June 5, ordered a freeze for six months. “Economic funds and resources owned, owned, held or controlled” Humani’terre and affiliated associations (Soutien humani’terre, Committee for Charity and Relief for Palestinians, Foundation Committee for Solidarity with Palestine). Four people associated with the association were also affected by the freeze, including Poitiers’ imam.

The world with AFP

