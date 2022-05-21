May 21, 2022

Hideo Kojima appears to be responding to Norman Reedus' Death Stranding 2 reveal

Len Houle May 21, 2022 2 min read

Hideo Kojima seems to have skillfully handled the Death Stranding 2 leak yesterday by Norman Reedus.

In a tweet early this morning, the developer shared three photos of him and Redus. It’s not clear exactly when or where the photos were taken, and a reverse image search on Google yields no results, but the pair appear to be in a location linked to The Walking Dead TV series, which cast member Reedus frequents.

