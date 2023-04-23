Highest CD prices today, April 21st

CD term The highest rate of the National Bank today Highest rate in the National Credit Union today Today’s National Jumbo Highest Price 3 months 5.00%APY 4.50%APY 3.91%APY 6 months 5.25%APY 5.01%APY 5.25%APY One year 5.25%APY 5.25%APY 5.15%APY 18 months 5.10%APY 5.50%APY 5.25%APY Two years 5.28%APY 5.35%APY 5.04%APY 3 years 4.60%APY 5.00%APY 4.99% APY 4 years 4.55%APY 4.73%APY 4.89%APY 5 years 4.50%APY 4.68%APY 4.84%APY 10 years 4.10%APY 4.30%APY no one

To view our lists of the highest-grossing CDs across terms bank certificates, credit union certificates, and jumbo certificates, click on the column headers above.

The highest rate for a Jumbo Certificate is fixed at 5.25%, offered in two terms. It’s always smart to keep your search open on standard CDs, even when you have a huge deposit because you can usually find better rates among the standard certificates. But right now, the jumbo 4-year and 5-year APYs are better than the other market leaders in those terms.

Are CD prices going up or down?

Certificates of Deposit rates have skyrocketed as a result of the Federal Reserve raising the federal funds rate to combat inflation. Although the Fed has raised the federal funds rate twice this year, both times by 0.25%, this is far less than the cumulative 4.25% in the increases it applied last year. As a result, interest rates on deposit accounts rose in 2022, and then only slightly this year.

We are less than two weeks away from the next meeting of the Federal Reserve to set interest rates, which ends on May 3rd. The current market forecast is an 89% chance that the Fed will raise interest rates by at least a quarter point. But after that, fed funds futures traders generally expect that we will see prices plateau and eventually fall. So, while rates may be a little higher, they’re already at their highest levels since 2007, making now a good time to consider securing CDs that will pay attractive dividends for months or years to come.

Note that the “higher rates” listed here are the highest rates available nationwide that Investopedia has determined in its daily rate search on hundreds of banks and credit unions. This is very different from the national average, which includes all banks that offer a CD with that term, including many of the larger ones that pay minuscule interest. Thus, the national rates are always very low, while the higher rates that you can find out by shopping around are often five, 10 or even 15 times higher.

Disclosure of the price collection methodology

Every business day, Investopedia tracks pricing data for more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer CDs to customers across the country and determines daily ratings for the highest-paying certificates in each key term. To qualify for our listings, an organization must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the minimum initial CD deposit must not exceed $25,000.

Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And although some credit unions require you to make a donation to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don’t meet other eligibility criteria (for example, you don’t live in a certain area or work in a certain type of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirements are $40 or more. For more information on how to choose the best rates, read our full methodology.