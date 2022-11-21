Highlights of the World Cup 2022: Live updates between Senegal and the Netherlands

The World Cup 2022 Monday continues with Senegal take on Holland on FOX, and we’ve got you covered on every must-see moment from start to finish!

early, England Today opened with control 6-2 victory During Iran To get three points in group B.

Here are the top plays from Monday’s group stage.

Senegal versus the Netherlands

stage setting

Ahead of Monday’s match, the “FIFA World Cup Now” team made their best predictions as to who will be the standout player in this match and what they think the final outcome will be.

The FOX crew predicts the final outcome for Senegal and the Netherlands The World Cup Now crew predicts the man of the match and final result for Senegal and the Netherlands. Warren Barton thinks the match will end in a draw, while Sasha Klestan and Jamie Konrad think the Netherlands will win.

List alert

Senegal will be without a code Sadio ManeWhich is Missing Due to a leg injury he sustained in a Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich And the Werder Bremen On November 8th.

pressure cooker

The Netherlands came out of the gate combat ready and kept up the pressure on Senegal early on.

What could it have been

Early in this match, the Netherlands had a chance to take the lead, but their efforts fell short, as things remained scoreless.

Stay tuned for updates!

