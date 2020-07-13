Iron Blade Online

‘Highly offensive’ graffiti sprayed by Tesco supermarket

‘Highly offensive’ graffiti sprayed by Tesco supermarket

An investigation has been launched into racist graffiti which was sprayed near a Somerset supermarket.

Police officers received a report of criminal damage to fencing near to Tesco Superstore, Townsend Shopping Centre in Shepton Mallet, bordering Summerleaze Park.

Officers discovered graffiti containing a racist term was sprayed onto the fence on Monday, June 22 at approximately 6.45pm.

Police Community Support Officer Amanda Ware said: “Criminal damage of this nature is clearly unacceptable, and in this case contained highly-offensive wording likely to cause distress.

“We are targeting our patrols in the affected areas in response.”

Anyone with any information about who is responsible for this offence to contact police on 101 and quote reference 5220136663.

PCSO Ware added that any further incidences of racist graffiti in the area should also be reported to 101 quoting the above reference.

