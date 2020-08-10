Highly regarded Northmead supermarket owner dies

Nick Vingos acquired the Oakfields Choose n Pay back with his son in 2006.

Nikolaos “Nick” Vingos, the proprietor of Oakfields Decide on n Pay, in Oak Avenue, Northmead, died on August 7.

The family declined to disclose the result in of his demise.

Vingos was 73 a long time outdated.

He was born on Could 24, 1947, and came to South Africa from a compact village in Kalamata, Greece, arriving in Johannesburg speaking incredibly small English.

In accordance to the household, Vingos began his very long and prosperous vocation in retail as an staff of Pandoras Café, in Springs.

“His determination to make a life and household in South Africa was obvious in his sturdy function ethic and determination to those people all around him,” a spouse and children spokesperson mentioned.

In 1997, Vingos and his son, Mario, took ownership of their initial Pick n Shell out retailer, in Brixton, Johannesburg. They bought the Oakfields keep in 2006, which, the relatives reported, has long gone on to be a thriving franchise retail outlet.

“His team loved and adored him, but Nick’s best accomplishment was as a family guy. Those that know him, know that he lived and breathed for his household.”

Vingos is survived by his spouse, Maggie, and a few small children, Gina, Mario and Stephanie.

“His greatest legacy is his five grandchildren. All those that loved him will miss him.”

ALSO Go through:

Con Roux dies age 97

ALSO Examine:

Benoni pioneer Joe Civin dies at age 100