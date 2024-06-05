Hilaria and Alec Baldwin announce TLC reality show ‘The Baldwins’ after fame and family

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin take family drama and fame from the tabloids to television.

TLC on Tuesday announced a reality show starring one of Hollywood’s most controversial couples and their seven children together, which the network said will feature “nonstop love, laughter and drama” in a press release.

The Baldwins, scheduled to air in 2025, will follow the family as they “invite viewers into the home they share with their seven children,” the network said.

The show’s announcement comes after Alec Baldwin, 66, was again charged with manslaughter in the Jan. 19 death of “Rust” cinematographer Halena Hutchins, after prosecutors in New Mexico dropped the charges a year ago. His trial is scheduled to begin this summer.

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin, pictured attending the Glamor Women of the Year 2023 party, are set to star in a new TLC reality show called “The Baldwins” featuring their seven children.

‘It should have been clearer:’ Hilaria Baldwin apologizes for Hispanic heritage scandal

Baldwin has long made headlines and been criticized for her questionable behavior.

During the pandemic, Hilaria Baldwin sparked backlash with her Hispanic heritage scandal after allegations surfaced that she misrepresented her cultural identity. Social media posts showed Baldwin speaking with various accents while tweets claimed she once went by the name Hillary.

In December 2020, the backlash first began when the 40-year-old was criticized for faking her Spanish accent and misrepresenting her upbringing. But in February 2021, she apologized, saying she had spent time “listening, reflecting and asking myself how I can learn and grow.”

Although she said she grew up between American and Spanish cultures and feels “a real sense of belonging to both,” Baldwin added that “the way I talked about myself and my deep connection to both cultures could have been better explained.” Later, in July 2021, she addressed the scandal again She called herself “multiple,” cultured, and “fluid.”“

Alec Baldwin is also father to Irish model Baldwin, his only daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger, but it doesn’t look like she will be part of the show. In 2007, Baldwin went viral in a 2007 voicemail He left for his 11-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin, now 28, whom he described as a “rude and reckless little pig”.

