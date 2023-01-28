Hilary Duff says she hangs out with Joel Madden’s ex and their wives all the time: It’s beautiful

Hilary Duff and Joel Madden

Hilary Duff is to keep him friendly with at least one ex.

the How did you meet your father? The star, 35, revealed on Watch what’s happening live She and her ex-boyfriend Joel Madden They’ve always been good friends, after all.”The mind of the whole world stunned for a hot secondAt her and her husband Matthew KomaDinner with Madden and his wife Nicole Richie.

“By the way, I have a really good relationship with their whole family. I think people have been, too [blown away]. I don’t know. We are neighbors. We actually hang out all the time, she explained.

“I was just in the driveway of her car, honking for her to come and drink wine with us that day,” Duff added of Richie, 41, whom Madden, 43, married in 2010. “

Now they’re neighbours, she said, “we make them take walks all the time,” adding, “And you know what? It’s beautiful.”

Duff previously posed for a photo this past February during ‘Dates in the eveningWith Kuma, 35; plus Madden and Richie, W Pete Wentz and partner Megan Camper. They were also joined by Pulse Music Group founder Josh Abraham and his wife, Gina.

“My husband is a giant dwarf, it’s one of my favorite things about him,” Duff noted. Right when they moved in, for some reason Matt Photoshopped a picture of Joel W [brother Benji Madden] In a photo with me on date St. Valentine’s day With a like, “Happy Valentine’s Day, honey.” “

Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, Hilary Duff

So, that was before we started hanging out, and I think Joel and Nicole were like, ‘Oh my God, they didn’t like us and we just moved in right next to them.'” But no, they just know that Matt is a big troll and likes to have a lot of fun, ”Duff said.

Disney Channel alum and Charlotte Quality began dating in 2004. After working together on their 2005 compilation album the most wantedThey called it quits in November 2006.

duff Tie the knot With Kuma in December 2019, and they share daughters Banks violet4 years and 10 months Mae James. She is also the son of parents Luca Cruz10½, with a retired NHL ex-husband Mike Comrieto whom she was married from 2010 to 2016.

Madden and Richie got married In December 2010, they are engaged to their daughter HarlowHe is 15 and 13 years old bird.