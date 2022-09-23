Hilary Mantel, award-winning historical novel writer, dies at 70

in 2020 interview with The New York TimesLady Mantell said she became fascinated by Cromwell after learning in high school about his role in the dissolution of British monasteries. However, when she read the novels about him, she saw that he was presented as an obnoxious stereotype. She said, “I realized that some imaginative work is worthy of this man.”

Cromwell became the dominant character in her trilogy, which followed when he transformed into one of Britain’s most powerful figures, then lost the king’s favour, and his head. “I will never meet another Thomas Cromwell, if you think about how long he has been in my consciousness,” Ms Mantell said in a 2020 interview.

Mrs. Mantell has not only awakened readers to Cromwell’s life in her novels; She also helped bring him to the stage in a series of Award-Winning Plays And also BBC TV series.

Mr. Hamilton said: Mrs. Mantell was spared by her husband Mr. McQueen. The couple had no children, and a complete list of survivors was not immediately available.

Ms. Mantell has lived with chronic pain for most of her life. In her twenties, she realized she had endometriosis, a condition in which tissue similar to that lining the uterus grows elsewhere. At 27, after that diagnosis was confirmed, she underwent surgery to remove her uterus and ovaries, although that didn’t stop the pain.

The complications of her illness made normal daily work impossible, She said in an interview in 2020. “I have narrowed my choices in life, and limited them to writing,” she said.

