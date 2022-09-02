Historian Niall Ferguson has a warning for investors

Prominent historian Niall Ferguson warned Friday that the world is sleeping in an era of political and economic turmoil similar to the 1970s – only worse.

Speaking to CNBC at the Ambrositi Forum in Italy, Ferguson said the triggering events had already taken place to repeat what happened in the 1970s, a period characterized by financial shocks, political clashes and civil unrest. However, this time around, the intensity of those shocks is likely to be greater and more sustainable.

“The ingredients of the 1970s are really there,” Ferguson, a senior fellow in the Millbank family at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, told CNBC’s Steve Sedgwick.

“The monetary and fiscal policy mistakes last year, which led to this inflation stopping, are very similar to the 1960s,” he said, likening recent price hikes to the high inflation of the 1970s.

“Just as in 1973, a war is happening,” he continued, referring to the 1973 Arab-Israeli war – also known as the Yom Kippur War – between Israel and a coalition of Arab countries led by Egypt and Syria.

As with the current Russian war in Ukraine, the 1973 Arab-Israeli war led to international involvement by the great powers of the time, the Soviet Union and the United States, resulting in a broader energy crisis. Only at that time, the conflict lasted only 20 days. Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is now in its sixth month, suggesting that any fallout on energy markets could be much worse.

“This war lasts much longer than the 1973 war, so the energy shock it causes will actually be more sustainable,” Ferguson said.