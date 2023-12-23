Hochul plans to veto non-compete agreements in New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul plans to veto a bill that would have banned the use of non-compete agreements in New York after angry lobbying efforts by Wall Street and other powerful industries that strongly opposed the measure, according to two people familiar with negotiations on the bill. Ms. Hochul was expected to veto the bill later on Friday.

Democrats who control the state Legislature passed the bill in June, wanting New York to join other states that have cracked down on the use of non-compete agreements, which companies use to prevent employees from working for a competitor for a set period of time after leaving. a job.

Supporters of the bill say the agreements have unfairly trapped a group of workers, including hairdressers, engineers and doctors, who give up their right to leave to a competing company.

But Ms. Hochul, a fellow Democrat, thought the ban went too far and tried to narrow its scope so that it applied only to low-wage workers. It has opposed high-powered banks and other large corporations that rely heavily on noncompete agreements to prevent senior employees — from high-level executives to bankers and brokers — from taking customers and intellectual property with them to a competitor.