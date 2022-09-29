Hocus Pocus 2 review is a classic Halloween classic

picture : Disney +

Just in time for a spooky season, hocus pocus 2 Sweepers to celebrate the beginning of a file Halloween season With a charming sequel. Don’t miss the Sanderson Sisters step in with legendary Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimi reprising their roles as if not a day has passed since the 1993 Disney movie Sleeping Beauty Kenny Ortega.

This time about Anne Fletcher (dumblin) takes the reins on the iconic classic franchise cleverly revitalizing the Witches in a Lega sequel with sinister musical moments, more famous sense of humor and a refreshing experience of fraternity. It’s really a shame hocus pocus 2 Follow turns red In Disney’s erroneous call to make it go straight to Disney+, it should be seen in theaters. At least she’ll have a long and frightening sleep.

Before we pick up 29 years after the events of the first film, the film begins with an introduction that focuses on the Sanderson sisters when they were children. Their story is a bit more complicated (in retrospect), because it gives a different perspective on Winifred’s bad streak. On her sixteenth birthday, the militant Salem village in which she and her sisters live has an ultimatum that Winnie marry a suitor or take her sisters away. Taylor Henderson, who plays the younger Winnie, perfectly captures Pete’s energy as a rebellious teen who refuses to abide by parental rules.

picture : Disney +

Winnie takes her sisters Mary (Nina Kitchen) and Sarah (Jojo Journey Brenner) into the woods where they meet a witch mother (Ted Lasso Hannah Waddingham) who sings for them in a near-death situation. Fortunately, she learns about the strength of Winnie and her sisters, so instead of sucking their life force away, you introduce them to the book, The one eye folder that holds all the spells they need to take revenge on their town. It is interesting that they are treated against heroes as capable witches but it is funny that they do not turn away from them they still need to feed the souls of children for eternal youth. The trio of young Sandersons is so delightful in their short introduction, it makes us want our adventures as young wizards too, capturing the spirits of their older counterparts while creating their own characters.

G/O Media may get commission 48% Off Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac A helping hand

Works with Alexa or Google Assistant, can be controlled via an app, will automatically vacuum up messes in your home and will even suck harder when it finds something stubborn, and it has a battery life of up to 100 minutes.

In modern day Salem, where the next chapter of the Hocus Pocus story takes place, we meet a trio of teen friends who are going through a rift. Becca (Whitney Peak ), Izzy (Belissa Escobedo) and Cassie (Lilia Buckingham) used to be super close and practice witchcraft together like any friend group going through their magick phase until one of them gets a boyfriend. The wedge gets deeper when instead of celebrating Becca’s birthday with Izzy like usual, Cassie plans a Halloween party with her new boyfriend while her father Mayor Traske (Tony Hale) hosts the Hallows Eve festival.

Image : Disney+

It’s the perfect storm and sets the stage for the comeback we’ve been waiting for when Becca and Izzy stop by their favorite magic shop for birthday manifestations. Two duo feel so real as besties who were betrayed by their friend, you believe they’re going through it and it’s relatable. Peak breaks out as Becca, a natural leader set on shattering the misconceptions her classmates have about her practices.

Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy) are back for revenge and the original “Gothic Golden Girls” relish embodying the witches once more in every frame—they ate. The acclaimed actresses completely disappear, they just are the Sanderson sisters and it’s so good to see them again. What’s fantastic about that this time, is they’ve come back to a world where witches are iconic and find out they’re local celebrities. Sure, they still want to consume children’s souls to regain youth but they quickly learn and embrace times have changed. Though some things haven’t like Doug Jones (The Shape of Water) as Billy Butcherson who hilariously finally gets to voice his truth about Winnie. Jones and Richardson get paired up in the B-plot to great slapstick effect that gives Butcherson’s role more substance.

Image : Disney+

There’s show stopping Midler musical numbers that will become Halloween staples, magical mayhem, supernatural action and the power of binding bonds which makes Hocus Pocus 2 a fantastically powerful and timely story. In the younger witches, the Sandersons find formidable protégées by chance that are capable of holding their ground. Fletcher really poses them to mirror the Sandersons instead of pitting them against one another in a maiden versus crone trope. Becca has the spunk Winnie does, Izzy has Mary’s supportive streak and Cassie shares the love that Sarah pours into those closest to her. Their outfits even share really cute easter eggs (they’re coordinated if you look closely).

What’s incredible is that instead of being defeated by the younger witches in their quest for ultimate power by ways of a forbidden spell, they face obstacles in the form of generational traps together culminating in a truly transformative ending. Hocus Pocus 2 empowers and delivers on the encore we’ve been waiting 29 years for. And we hope we can revisit the past and future of this universe sooner rather than later. Next Halloween, please?

Image : Disney+

Hocus Pocus 2 will stream on Disney+ starting September 30.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest marvel And the star Wars Releases, what’s next for DC Universe on Film and TVAnd everything you want to know about him Dragon House And the The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.