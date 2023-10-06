Holly Willoughby was pulled off the air as a plot to kidnap and murder her was exposed

News

A prominent UK morning news anchor was immediately pulled off the air on Thursday after police uncovered an alleged plot to kidnap and kill the star reporter.

Holly Willoughby, 42, was shocked and distraught when the Metropolitan Police informed her of the plot by Gavin Plumb, 36, moments before This Morning aired on Thursday. According to the sun.

She remained off the air on Friday and was placed under police protection outside the London home she shares with her husband and three children.

Holly Willoughby, 42, was shocked and distraught when the Metropolitan Police informed her of the plot moments before she appeared on air on This Morning. Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

The motive behind the alleged kidnapping and murder plot is unclear, as authorities say Willoughby did not personally know Lamb — who is scheduled to appear in court Friday on charges of solicitation of murder and kidnapping.

He was arrested at his home, where police allegedly found “vicious messages” threatening to kidnap the broadcaster and cause him “serious harm.”

Police are believed to have now confiscated the suspect’s phone and other devices, as the police car remains outside his apartment.

“This was an extremely fast-paced investigation, with many of our officers and national partners working overnight to secure these charges.” Supt. Rob Kirby He said in a statement to The Telegraph newspaper.

Holly Willoughby, 42, was said to have been “shocked and distraught” when she learned of the alleged plot to kidnap and kill her. splashnews.com

He added: “Protecting any victims is crucial and we will continue to prioritize this work with the Metropolitan Police Service as the investigation continues.”

ITV spokesman As he told the Guardian newspaper: “This news has come as a huge shock to everyone at This Morning and ITV.

“We are offering all the support we can to Holly and her family at this extremely difficult time.”

Willoughby is now under police protection at the house where she lives in London with her husband and three children.

Speaking about the incident on air on Friday, Willoughby’s colleague Lorraine Kelly said it was “very disturbing”.

“Of course, we send Holly all our love and best wishes – this is a terrible thing for her and her family to have to go through.”

Even UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who appeared on the morning show on Friday, offered his support to the news anchor.

Willoughby was immediately removed from the ITV studio on Thursday morning, just moments before she was due to appear on air. Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

“Before we get started, I was going to say I’m so sorry to hear about everything that’s going on with Holly,” he said.

“I wanted to send my best to her, her family and all of you.”

Broadcasters who took over for Willoughby responded that they “appreciated” his message of support.





