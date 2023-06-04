Hollywood execs strike a deal with studios as writers’ strike continues

The union representing thousands of film and television directors reached a tentative agreement with Hollywood studios on a three-year contract early Sunday morning, a deal that guarantees a labor peace with one major union as the writers’ strike entered its sixth week.

The Directors Guild of America announced in a statement overnight that it had made “unprecedented gains,” including improvements in pay and tailings flow (a kind of royalty), as well as guardrails around AI.

“We’ve struck a truly historic deal,” John Avnet, chairman of the DGA’s negotiating committee, said in the statement. “It provides significant improvement to every director, assistant director, unit production manager, associate director, and stage manager in our union.”

The deal prevents the Hollywood doomsday scenario of three major unions striking simultaneously. On Wednesday, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which is negotiating on behalf of the studios, will begin negotiations for a new contract with SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents actors; Their current agreement expires on June 30th. SAG-AFTRA is in the process of gathering the vote on permission to strike.