Hong Kong stocks fall as China announces more Covid easing, and trade data disappoints

Apple and NVIDIA customers are likely to face price hikes from Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Corporation Arizona chip plant, according to a strategist.

“The subsidy will play a big role in helping bridge the gap from an economic point of view, but there will also be price increases for customers,” Abhinav Davuluri, technology equity strategist at Morningstar, told CNBC.Squawk Box Asia” Wednesday.

“Not only is it a much smaller plot of land, which reduces the economy, it also happens to be in an area that has a much higher cost,” he said.

The US plants will be a small part of TSMC’s total capacity 12 million wafers in 2020according to a company press release.

TSMC has more than 50% of the global market share It produces the most advanced chips in the latest Apple products. While TSMC does most of its manufacturing in Taiwan, US and European lawmakers have questioned supply in the event of a Chinese invasion.

– Sheila Chiang