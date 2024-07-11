Horizon Part II: Kevin Costner Sequel Pulled From Theaters After First Film Fails at Box Office

Real support

Independent Press Find out more Close Our mission is to provide unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth. Whether it’s $5 or $50, every contribution counts. Support us to provide journalism without an agenda.

The second part of director Kevin Costner’s ambitious Western epic. Horizon: An American Epic The film will not be released in theaters next month.

The news was announced on Wednesday (July 10) by a New Line Cinema spokesperson, who said in a statement: “Territory Pictures and New Line Cinema have decided not to release Horizon: Chapter Two On August 16th in order to give the audience a greater chance to discover the first part of Horizon “In the coming weeks.”

The studio had planned to release two Horizon films in a row at an unusually fast pace, but after the first film got off to a slow start, grossing $11 million in its first weekend against its $100 million budget, the distributor decided to change its plans.

At the moment, it has been released. Chapter 2 TBD will be marked on the theatrical calendar. First HorizonThe Max film, which was released in theaters on June 28, will be released on the premium on-demand service on July 16. A Max streaming date has not been announced.

The move is a humble admission that Costner’s big theatrical risk for his decades-long project has failed to capture audiences’ attention.

Chapter One of HorizonThe film, which premiered in May at the Cannes Film Festival, cost an estimated $100 million to produce, making its path to profit extremely difficult, if not impossible. Costner has poured tens of millions of his own dollars into the movie, and has already begun filming the third installment of what he envisions will eventually be four films.

‘Horizon: Chapter 2’ won’t be released on August 16 to give audiences ‘more chance’ to discover first ‘Horizon’ ( © 2022 Warner Bros. Pictures, Inc. All rights reserved. )

Asked in May about the films being released in theaters in quick succession, Costner said, “The studio wanted to try that. I knew this movie was going to be released fairly quickly, like every four or five months. That might have been easier. But they feel like this is something people can remember from the first movie and can relate to the second movie.”

Costner, who directed, co-wrote and starred in the films, was trying to make Horizon For over 30 years. During the film’s release, Costner confirmed his departure from Paramount’s hit drama series. Yellowstone. Final destination of HorizonHe admitted that he would always be on TV.

“They’re going to cut this up into a hundred pieces, you know what I mean?” Costner said. “After four of these, they’re going to have 13 or 14 hours of film and it’s going to be 25 hours of television, and they’re going to do whatever they’re going to do. That’s how we live our lives but it’s also going to exist in that form. And that was important to me, to make sure that happened. And I paid for it.”

Additional reporting from The Associated Press