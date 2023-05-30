May 30, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Horse Racing Authority calls for emergency summit with Churchill Downs in wake of 12 deaths

Joy Love May 30, 2023 2 min read

The horse racing oversight authority will hold an emergency summit with Churchill Downs, the Kentucky Racing Commission and HISA veterinary teams to review information and analysis in the wake of the killing of 12 horses last month at a Kentucky home…

May 29, 2023, 1:33 p.m. ET

One minute read

LEXINGTON, Kentucky — The horse racing supervising authority will hold an emergency summit Tuesday with Churchill Downs, the Kentucky Racing Commission and HISA veterinary teams to review information and analysis in the wake of the deaths of 12 horses last month at the home of the Kentucky Derby. .

The Horse Racing Safety and Health Authority (HISA) announced Monday that it will also send Racecourse Superintendent Dennis Moore to carry out a second independent analysis of the training and surfaces. HISA Director of Equine Safety and Welfare Jennifer Dornenberger will provide additional veterinary expertise and horse supervision at Churchill Downs.

HISA’s statement on Monday said the review would begin on Wednesday. CEO Lisa Lazarus and Track Safety Director Anne McGovern will visit the track to receive the results of the analysis and suggest a follow-up.

Seven horses died from training or racing injuries at Churchill Downs leading up to the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 6, including two on the undercard. Gilding Lost in Limbo and mare Kimberly Dream, both aged 7, were euthanized after suffering similar leg injuries during a weekend at the track.

___

AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Source – Malcolm Brogdon (Elbow) eyes from the Celtics Game 7 return

May 29, 2023 Joy Love
6 min read

Michael Conforto’s wild ride for the Giants included a personal mentor

May 29, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

Stars Force Game 6 Western Conference Final vs. Golden Knights: Why Vegas Failed Game 5

May 28, 2023 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

Taylor Swift Shares New Jersey Concert Photos, Note to Phoebe Bridgers – Billboard

May 30, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
1 min read

Hundreds of millions of planets in the Milky Way could harbor life

May 30, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Horse Racing Authority calls for emergency summit with Churchill Downs in wake of 12 deaths

May 30, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Street Fighter 6 is great fun for casual and dedicated players

May 30, 2023 Len Houle