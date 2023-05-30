Horse Racing Authority calls for emergency summit with Churchill Downs in wake of 12 deaths

The horse racing oversight authority will hold an emergency summit with Churchill Downs, the Kentucky Racing Commission and HISA veterinary teams to review information and analysis in the wake of the killing of 12 horses last month at a Kentucky home…

LEXINGTON, Kentucky — The horse racing supervising authority will hold an emergency summit Tuesday with Churchill Downs, the Kentucky Racing Commission and HISA veterinary teams to review information and analysis in the wake of the deaths of 12 horses last month at the home of the Kentucky Derby. .

The Horse Racing Safety and Health Authority (HISA) announced Monday that it will also send Racecourse Superintendent Dennis Moore to carry out a second independent analysis of the training and surfaces. HISA Director of Equine Safety and Welfare Jennifer Dornenberger will provide additional veterinary expertise and horse supervision at Churchill Downs.

HISA’s statement on Monday said the review would begin on Wednesday. CEO Lisa Lazarus and Track Safety Director Anne McGovern will visit the track to receive the results of the analysis and suggest a follow-up.

Seven horses died from training or racing injuries at Churchill Downs leading up to the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 6, including two on the undercard. Gilding Lost in Limbo and mare Kimberly Dream, both aged 7, were euthanized after suffering similar leg injuries during a weekend at the track.

