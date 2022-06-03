Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez agree to 6-year, $115 million extension

hitter Jordan Alvarez The Houston Astros have agreed to a six-year, $115 million contract extension, sources Jeff Bassan of ESPN reported. Sources said the deal will start next season and you will get three years of free-agent years for Alvarez.

It represents the largest contract ever for a player whose base position is a hitter and is guaranteed $26 million annually in free agent seasons, according to sources. The deal is the fifth largest for a player who has yet to reach arbitration, behind him Fernando Tates Jr.. 14-year contract, valued at $340 million, Franco’s walk11 years, $182 million extension, Buster Busyfor eight years at a value of $159 million and Mike TroutSix-year agreement valued at $144.5 million.

Alvarez, the 2019 Rookie of the Year award, had just two games in 2020 as he underwent surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon in his right knee, along with arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

After a regular season in 2021 in which he had his career best of 33 home runs and 104 RBIs, Alvarez, 24, followed that up with a stellar postseason. He was named ALCS MVP after he went to 12-for-23, including a 4-vs-4 performance in the Game 6 decider series that sent the Astros past the Boston Red Sox and into the World Championships.

This past season, Alvarez’s contract was renewed by Houston, raising his salary from $609,000 to $764,600. The deal was negotiated by Dan Lozano of MVP Sports Group.

Alvarez, who plays as Houston’s designated hitter and plays on the left field, on Friday entered third in the Grand Slam with 14 homes and led in 31 runs.