How an Oscars photographer captured the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock

The Reuters photographer was one of the photographers who captured the moment on Sunday and his photo – which captured Smith slapping Rock at the moment of contact – will go viral everywhere soon, and it went viral.

“Immediately after that, my reaction was, did it just happen?” Snyder told CNN Business on Monday. “At first, the other photographers and I were unsure if it was a planned part of the show or something else. Once Will Smith was back in his seat and screaming back onto the stage, we thought it wasn’t part of the script. And then I started looking through the camera for responses actions”.

Snyder was among a group of photographers from various news outlets who were covering the show from the viewing booth in the back of the Dolby Theatre. He said he had two long lenses (200-400 mm and 600 mm) and his responsibility to Reuters was to cover the show – on stage and in the audience.

