How and when to see the green comet from Florida in 2023 – NBC6 South Florida

a The last comet in the solar system about 50,000 years ago It should be visible in the Florida sky with a telescope this week, NASA reports.

the Comet c/2022 E3 (ZTF), a name NASA admits is full of mouthfuls, passes through the inner solar system. Here’s what you need to know.

When can I see the green comet?

The comet will be closest to Earth on Thursday, February 2, and observers in the northern hemisphere will be able to see it in the morning sky, NASA Says.

NASA/JPL-Caltech Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be closest to the Sun on January 12 before passing Earth on February 2.

How can I see the green comet?

NASA says all you’ll likely need to see the comet is a pair of binoculars.

According to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, “Comets are notoriously unpredictable, but if they continue in their current direction in brightness, they will be easy to spot with binoculars, and potentially visible to the naked eye under dark skies.” at the California Institute of Technology.

What else should I know about the green comet?

The comet was first spotted in March 2021 when it was within the orbit of Jupiter.

It was last in the solar system during the Upper Paleolithic in the Ice Ages but whether or not it is visible from Earth remains to be seen. He could have passed outside the orbit of JupiterNASA says.

It was discovered by astronomers at the Zwicky Transit Facility’s Wide Field Camera Survey.

According to NASA, “Since then, the new long-period comet has brightened dramatically and is now sweeping across the northern constellation Corona Borealis in the predawn sky.”

In a telescopic image from December 19, the comet’s brighter greenish coma, or cloud, can be seen around its nucleus.