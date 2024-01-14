How cold is the playoff?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins have weathered many storms throughout the regular season, from injuries to inconsistent play, but on Saturday, both teams will have to weather another set of circumstances during their playoff weekend.

“Nobody likes to be cold, that's why we have temperature control,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Thursday.

Well, unfortunately for everyone, there is no temperature control at Arrowhead Open Dome Stadium, so temperatures aren't the only thing going down – Ticket prices are down to $38 each Due to cold forecast.

The irony is that the Dolphins could have been preparing for a first-round game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., where temperatures are expected to reach 80 degrees on Saturday, if they defeated the Buffalo Bills in Week 18 and clinched home advantage and a division title. East Asia.

Instead, the Dolphins are fighting for their lives in the playoffs as the sixth seed in conditions that set a record for the coldest game in Dolphins history. Despite being at home, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said his team “can't rely on” the weather giving them an advantage: “Cold is cold for you and me.”

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's forecast:

How cold is Chiefs-Dolphins?

When the Dolphins and Chiefs kicked off Saturday night, the temperature was negative 4 degrees at Arrowhead Stadium, marking the fourth-coldest temperature in NFL kickoff history. It looks even colder than that with a wind chill of minus 27, the third coldest on record, according to Communications team leaders.

The temperature is expected to drop to minus 8 with wind chills making it feel like minus 26 degrees by 11 p.m. ET. According to AccuWeather. Winds are expected to reach 15 to 18 mph, with gusts up to 26 mph, according to forecasters. National Weather Service. a Wind chill warning Valid until Tuesday.

“Evening temperatures will likely drop below zero, and AccuWeather RealFeel temperatures will likely be in the negative teens throughout the entire game,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Mike Yeoman said. He said.

What is the coolest dolphin game ever?

Saturday's contest set a record for the coldest game in Dolphins history.

The previous record for the coldest game in Dolphins history was set by chance against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 21, 2008, when the temperature was 10 degrees with a wind chill of minus 12 degrees, according to Professional football reference. The Dolphins won 38-31.

How do the Dolphins fare in cold weather games?

The Dolphins have found themselves on the short end of the cold weather stick. The Dolphins have lost their last 10 games when the temperature was 40 degrees or below by an average margin of 17 points, according to News agency.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, a Hawaii native who played his college career at Alabama, said he has never been exposed to temperatures “below 15 degrees.” When asked how he prepared for this week, Tagovailoa CandyDrLai said“You can't prepare for a game like this with this kind of weather. So it will be new.”

The Dolphins can count on the knowledge of receiver Tyreek Hill, who called Arrowhead Stadium his home for six seasons when he was part of the Chiefs from 2016-2021. Saturday will mark Hill's first time back in Kansas City since he was traded by the franchise to Miami in March 2022.

“It's a mentality. I feel like if you think it's going to be cold, you're going to freeze (your butt off). But if you go into this game without thinking about any of that, you're going to be fine.” ” Hill said. “I've played there and I understand the conditions. So I'm not worried at all. I'm going to go out there without sleeves. I'll tell the rest of the players… if those guys when they see you're wearing sleeves, obviously they're going to think you're soft.”

What's the coolest Chiefs game ever?

Saturday's contest also set a record for the coldest game in Chiefs history.

Before Saturday, the coldest game in Chiefs history at Arrowhead Stadium occurred in Kansas City's 48-17 win over the Denver Broncos on Dec. 18, 1983, when the temperature was 1 degree with a wind chill of -19 degrees, according to Professional football reference.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said He's “excited” about Saturday's sub-zero temperatures: “What could be better? Playing football in January at Arrowhead Stadium is going to be cold. That's what it is… the adrenaline rush gives you the warmth you're looking for and you” We have heaters on the lines Lateral. People make a big deal out of it, but at the end of the day, you just have to go out and play football.”

What is the coldest game in NFL playoff history?

“The Ice Bowl,” the NFC Championship game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field on December 31, 1967, was the coldest game in NFL history, recording a temperature of negative 13 degrees with wind chills of Its temperature is minus 48 degrees. .