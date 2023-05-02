How JPMorgan became a regular bank rescuer

It was well before dawn on Monday when federal regulators told JPMorgan Chase executives that they had beaten three smaller rivals in their bid to buy the doomed First Republic.

By the time the sun rose, longtime JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon had re-emerged as the industry’s savior — and the architect of another government-brokered deal to help his giant corporation grow even larger.

First Republic was the third institution Dimon agreed to buy in a federally backed deal, following its acquisition of Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual during the 2008 financial crisis. All three deals helped defuse the panic, but they also benefited JPMorgan, which has assets At $3.7 trillion and 14 percent of all deposits in the United States, it has unparalleled access within the world’s largest economy.

JPMorgan’s agreement to buy First Republic is expected to increase the bank’s profits by $500 million this year and give it access to a group of wealthy clients.