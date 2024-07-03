How Kamala Harris Can Replace Joe Biden Naturally

US President Joe Biden has worried Democrats by increasing his absences and mistakes, and Kamala Harris could replace him in the race for the White House.

United States – Until a few days ago, the hypothesis did not deserve attention. And yet, since Joe Biden’s disastrous televised debate against Donald Trump on June 27, the possibility of the US president becoming the Democratic nominee in the race for the White House seems more serious. And the name of its Vice President Kamala Harris is mentioned more.

By multiplying absences and mistakes, Joe Biden has already been worrying his own camp for months. But her debate against Donald Trump, stuttering, incoherent speeches and staring into space, confirmed questions about her ability to govern and therefore opened the way for possible changes.

A name appears fearfully: “After much thought over the past few days, I am convinced that Kamala Harris is our best option. (…) She is ready for this level”Democrat Tim Ryan, a former member of the House of Representatives, began in an op-ed published in the newspaper on Monday. Newsweek. “We have a great team, including Vice President Kamala Harris.”This Wednesday, July 3, former Housing Secretary Julian Castro was added to MSNBC.

“A lot of people want to make a statement like this, but they’re afraid to do anything that would make it more difficult for President Biden.”Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett believes so.

Protecting the foot while preparing the ground

This is precisely the predicament in which the vice president finds himself, having been performing a delicate balancing act for days. The day after the debate, Kamala Harris defended Joe Biden by not ignoring the weakness of his speech. Slow to start ». “She wanted to recognize what everyone else saw.”one of his close aides informs the newspaper Politics.

To avoid getting bogged down in dangerous arguments about the president’s health, the elected official in California refocused his speech on refuting fake news promoted by Donald Trump’s campaign during the debate Joe Biden was preparing the ground for without officially announcing his own candidacy.

On the CBS News microphone this Tuesday, he reiterated: Pride » to be “ Running Companion » of the President. “ Joe Biden is our candidate, we will beat Donald Trump once, and we will beat him again.”she said.

That’s also the position hammered out so far by campaign spokesman Kevin Munoz, who reaffirmed the same day: “President Joe Biden is our running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris is our running mate, and we’re going to win in November.”.

There is no alternative In practice

If Joe Biden withdraws from the race — a possibility so far ruled out by his entourage and the president — he could do so until the Democratic nominating convention scheduled for early August, in five weeks, which should theoretically be allowed. will be officially invested. However, withdraw your application “complicated and opens the door to political upheaval”, Remind him The New York Times.

Because the party laws do not provide an alternative In practice. And the president cannot compel the convention delegates to support a candidate of his choice, even if he is his vice president. On the other hand, as an affiliate, the latter can use funds already collected by her campaign team, giving her an advantage.

Kamala Harris will benefit from significant support, starting with the endorsement of the influential Jim Clyburn. “If Biden Quits I Will Support Her”North Carolina’s Democratic representative on Tuesday emphasized the truth “If Biden decides not to run, Harris should be the party’s choice.”

Harris is slightly more popular in the polls

But for Democrats, polls estimate Kamala Harris will struggle to convince enough voters to prevent Donald Trump from gaining new power, despite remaining a key issue in the election. According to a study Posted this Tuesday by CMy My, Vice President Donald Trump will only get 45% of the vote, compared to 47% for the former US president. That’s still better than the Biden-Trump scenario with voting intentions of 43% and 49%, respectively..

Due to his popularity among Democratic voters, especially women, young people and black voters, the current vice president was able to collect slightly more votes than the tenant of the White House. Conversely, electing a white candidate to replace Joe Biden could cause a drop in the polls for Democrats, analysis shows. Politics. However, several names are emerging: Josh Shapiro, Governor of Pennsylvania, Gavin Newsom (California), JP Pritzker (Illinois) and Andy Beshear (Kentucky).

2020 presidential candidate Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s name stands out, as does Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey. The New York Times. A few female faces are finally coming to the fore: Gretchen Whitmer (Michigan) or Senator Amy Globuchar of Minnesota.. All are less identified than the nation’s vice president.

This gap in popularity seems stark A recent study of Politics : 41% of Democratic voters favor Kamala Harris as the Democratic primary candidate in 2028, while Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is second with 15%, followed by Gavin Newsom with 14%.

With such a hiatus, Kamala Harris is gradually emerging as the default alternative in the face of concerns about Joe Biden’s health. As he speaks to the nation’s Democratic governors on Wednesday, the president will speak in a two-part interview on ABC on Friday and Sunday. The White House also promises a press conference “Alone” Next week.

