June 14, 2022

How long does the average bear market last?

Cheryl Riley June 14, 2022 3 min read

Bear markets have a long history with the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones industrial indices and have returned as a result of the economic turmoil caused by inflation, high interest rates, high gasoline prices and the fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Some bear markets have occurred during recessions with low GDP and high unemployment, but this is not the case with current bear markets, at least not yet.

The S&P 500 joined the Nasdaq Composite Index in a bear market on June 13, after posting a 21% drop since hitting a high of 4,796 on January 3, 2022. The previous S&P bear market was the shortest of the year. About a month from February 19, 2020 to March 23, 2020 when the index fell 34%, CBS reported.

