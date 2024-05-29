May 29, 2024

How Mike Yastrzemski Helped Giants Make MLB History Against Phillies – NBC Sports Bay Area and California

Joy Love May 29, 2024

Mike Yastrzemski’s second-inning double helped the Giants make MLB history in their 8-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at Oracle Park.

The two runs scored brought the Giants to the 100,000-run total in franchise history, making them just the second MLB team to accomplish the feat (h/t fox sports). The Chicago Cubs hold the franchise’s all-time record with 101,922 runs scored, per Baseball Reference.

While San Francisco does not hold the record for number of runs scored, the franchise has the most wins in MLB history with 11,489, slightly ahead of longtime rivals the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have 11,367 wins.

The Giants’ offense has been on fire over the past three series, going 8-2 over their last 10 games for a total of 76 points. While San Francisco has struggled with injuries to key players over the past few weeks, the call-ups of young minor leaguers like Heliot Ramos and Brett Wesley have been remarkably good.

At 28-27, the Giants are in the thick of the National League wild-card race and sit five games behind the Dodgers in the NL West.

