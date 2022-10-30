How much is it worth now to invest 1000 Australian dollars in Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Apple at mid-June lows – Dogecoin (DOGE/USD)

The sun appears to be out in the midst of a crypto winter, as many digital currencies gather. Many are starting to rise and are trading well From the bottoms of mid-June.

What has changed now: Selling risky assets made valuations very attractive, and this attracted bargain hunters. The buying may also be supported by the expectation that one of the risk factors that have been playing in the minds of traders can be mitigated soon.

Most economists believe that the Fed may soon abandon its aggressive stance on monetary policy, and pause rate hikes in 2023. After three increases of 75 basis points, there may be more increases of the same size next week. The December meeting is likely to lead to a smaller rally, setting the stage for a halt early next year.

Beneficial interest rates may mean that consumers will be left with more money to spend and invest, and companies will be able to access finances with easier credit terms. This, in turn, will launch the economy.

In the near term, markets were supported by an increase in risk appetite after encouraging earnings reports. Most companies, with the exception of major tech companies and those that rely on ad dollars, reported better than feared results for the September quarter.

Dogecoin DOGE / USD Sees a special power, like Elon Musk Twitter, Inc. TWTR The purchase is seen as positive for meme coding. Musk has been very vocal in his support of the doji-themed currency, favoring it even Bitcoin Bitcoin / US Dollar.

Doge vs. Bitcoin vs. apple: Among the notable stocks, Apple company AAPL He was an outstanding performer, given that his business is relatively immune to stagnation.

As the cryptocurrency’s rally gets stronger, here’s a look at how investment returns in Bitcoin, Doge, and Apple compare, assuming funds invested at their lowest levels in mid-June.

Investing A$1,000 in Bitcoin at a mid-June low of $17708.62 (June 18) would have fetched the investor 0.06 BTC. This 0.06 bitcoin is worth $1,250.30 at Saturday’s high of $2,0988.39, an increase of 25.9% over nearly four months.

You invested $1,000 in Doge at a mid-June low of $0.050267 (June 14) that would have bought 19893.8 Doge. If the same price was sold at Saturday’s high of $0.149076, the return would be around $2,965.69, or 297%.

Investing A$1,000 in Apple at a mid-June share low of $129.04 (June 16) would have fetched 7.75 shares. if These shares have been sold At Friday’s high of $147.28, the sale could have fetched a return of $1,141.42, or 14.14%.

