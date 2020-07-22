How one supermarket is supporting local foodbank during the Leicester lockdown

The Asda supermarket on Abbey Lane is tackling local poverty in-store with the help of public donations.

A food drive has been set-up in the store which will be donated to Leicester-based charity, Action Homeless.

The store’s community champion Shaheen Memon said: “Unfortunately there are a lot of people struggling and we’ve found that food banks have struggled.”

Throughout July, the food drive has aimed to help meet the increased demand foodbanks have faced due to the pandemic.

As part of the company-wide initiative, Fight Hunger Create Change, Asda employees are working locally to tackle food poverty and collectively, bring up to one million people out of food poverty in the UK.

Food drives hare held in store each year, but this year for the first time, the retailer has signposted items that are in highest demand in their chosen local food bank.

“Customers can simply purchase a tin of beans for 25p extra or a few other bits and add them to the dedicated trolley which is located at the front of the store,” Shaheen said.

Each week, Action Homeless representatives collect the donations made to add to the charity’s city centre Food Stop, based in the Malcolm Arcade.

“We’re always overwhelmed by the sheer volume of donations our generous customers and colleagues make, not just through initiatives like this food drive, but throughout the year as they continue to donate to our permanent collection points in store.

“These donations will make a huge difference to the local community, as well as on a larger scale as we continue to help people out of poverty,” Shaheen said.

Asda is working with foodbank charity The Trussell Trust and food distribution charity, FareShare to invest at least £20 million into towards supporting local communities across the country.

Earlier this year Asda donated an additional £5 million to its partners FareShare and the Trussell Trust to help the country’s most vulnerable people through Covid-19.

The donation has been split between the two charities and is helping to provide over four million meals to families who are experiencing poverty,

A further 3000 charities across the UK have been given access to free food to help tackle the impact of coronavirus in their communities.

To help out, simply add any extra items you purchase to the food drive trolley which is clearly highlighted in the Abbey Lane Asda store.

Donations can also be made within other branches of the retailer.