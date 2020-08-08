How supermarkets looked at the start of lockdown compared to now

It’s certainly not been the kind of year anyone expected after the coronavirus pandemic sent the country into lockdown.

The last few months have seen many changes, with businesses closing and opening again and many people still working from home.

Visiting the supermarket remains a far cry from what we used to consider ‘normal’, with shoppers now legally required to wear face masks, screens in place around tills and one way systems being used in some stores, to help prevent the spread of the virus.

But it’s certainly a lot different from what we all experienced at the start of lockdown.

Before the country was even told to stay at home, people began panic buying, with shelves stripped of everything from toilet roll to pasta.

There were frenzied scenes as shoppers rushed out to stock up on anything they could get their hands on, not knowing what lockdown restrictions would be put in place or for how long.

It got to the point where stores had to place restrictions on the amount of items customers were allowed to buy.

Then came the queues.

After Prime Minister Boris Johnson implemented a two metre social distance rule, some supermarkets had to reconfigure layouts, create queuing systems outside and use markers to ensure everyone kept the same distance apart. Easter weekend in particular saw big queues at some of Liverpool’s supermarkets including Sainsbury’s in Old Swan and Asda in Huyton.

Fast forward several weeks and it’s largely gone quiet. Stock levels returned to normal and the queues have mostly disappeared, although the tills can often get busy due to customers still having to keep a distance of one metre plus. And thankfully there’s plenty of toilet roll and pasta again.