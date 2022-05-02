How the James Webb Space Telescope exceeded all expectations

On December 25, 2021, the James Webb Space Telescope was launched into space.
The plan envisioned six months of posting, cooling and calibration.
After that, scientific processes will begin, resulting in a life expectancy of 5 to 10 years.
However, on April 28, 2022, Align each tool It was completed, with an expected lifespan of up to 20 years.
The performance of both the telescope and the team was amazing, generally exceeding expectations.
First: the original fuel saved during launch and intended for course correction.
JWST arrived at its destination, point L2 Lagrange, ahead of schedule.
Each component is deployed properly, and cooled as planned.
in early February, 7 steps alignment / commissioning The process has begun.
First, the images produced by each mirror clip were determined.
Second, the images were aligned, and then the third were stacked.
Fourth, 18 small telescopes were made into one large telescope.
Fifthly, the NIRCam micro-gradient occurred, resulting in the creation of The first fully focused image.
JWST Unique set of nails It arises from the optical design of the telescope.
Sixth, alignment coverage spanned across the JWST toolkit and the entire field of view.
Seventh, the final iterative corrections terminated the alignment.
right Now NircamAnd
precision steering sensor,
NerisAnd
nearspick,
And All MIRI tools are aligned.
Just Instrument commissioning and final calibrations Remains.
With fuel savings and quick alignment, ~More than 20 years of scientific operations will start soon.
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story with pictures, visuals, and no more than 200 words. taciturn; smile more.
More Stories
Strange galaxy signal coming from the center of the galaxy has a possible new explanation
Rocket Lab postpones Electron booster launch and recovery testing to Monday
Instability at the beginning of the solar system – implications for the mysterious ‘Planet 9’