How to access the Pixel Buds web app on Chromebooks

Len Houle October 14, 2023 2 min read

In addition to rolling out Conversation Detection, Hearing Wellness, and features exclusive to the Pixel 8, Google announced the Pixel Buds web app and it’s available now.

Google says the Pixel Buds Web Companion App is available for the Pixel Buds Pro. Visit mypixelbuds.google.com On ChromeOS 117.0.5931.0+ and “Select Pixel Buds” from the dialog box that appears in the upper-right corner. You can install it as a PWA, but currently it is not linked through the system’s Bluetooth settings.

Then you can see the battery life for each component, with labels for:

  • Active Noise Control: On/Off, Noise Cancellation, Transparency
  • Reveal the conversation
  • Multipoint
  • Touch controls

Then there’s the equalizer with sliders for Upper Treble, Treble, Mid, Bass and Low Bass. The drop-down menu lets you choose from Default, Heavy Bass, Light Bass, Balanced, Boost, Clarity, Last Save, and Save.

In More Settings from the top right corner, you can turn on/off: Mono Audio, EQ, Sound Balance, and In-Ear Detection. Google also lists firmware and hardware serial numbers.

The ability to update the Pixel Buds Pro without an Android device is a notable aspect of this web app if you use an iPhone but have a Chromebook. Although the app only works on ChromeOS today, Google somewhat suggests that this may change the future when visiting a website on another operating system:

Currently, the Pixel Buds are only fully supported on Chrome OS. Learn more about the operating systems and devices we plan to support in the future.

Thanks, Kayvon

