November 6, 2022

How to Use Gmail’s Email Layouts Feature

some Gmail users are now able to customize Layouts of their emails.

The option is currently only available on the web for Google Workspace versions and was first announced in a blog post last summer.

People can choose predefined layouts, add logos, and control layout, including colors, fonts, and images.

In order to set up the templates, users have to press Create and find the Layouts button in the row of icons next to the Submit button.

The smartphone screen appears with the Gmail app logo.
From there, the layout gallery will open.

Select a thumbnail to display a preview of the layout on the right side.

Once you select the layout, choose “Default Style” to customize the form.

Users can choose from a predefined set of email templates, which include images, text elements, and buttons.

In the footer details, users can enter the name and address and the links allow users to add URLs.

Make sure to save the changes to confirm the modifications and then select “Insert” To add the layout to the email.

Once there, users can change the image and possibly remove sections from the template.

A view of the Google Gmail interface on a laptop, January 14, 2020.

Click the Layouts button again to start over.

Google is rolling out new features For Gmail – including pre-holiday parcel tracking.

This feature was introduced at the same time as the multicast feature.

For regular users, Popular Science recommends Plug-ins, such as CloudHQ and Stripo – Although it’s not free.

