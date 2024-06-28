How to watch Friday at Glastonbury: Live stream the first day of the 2024 festival – with Dua Lipa, Fatboy Slim and DC Fontaine

With the first hangovers of the weekend arriving the next day, Friday at Glastonbury is the ultimate festival, so who better to get the crowd going than Dua Lipa? With PJ Harvey and LCD Soundsystem warming up for the pop star on the Pyramid Stage, here’s how to watch Friday at Glastonbury 2024 as the world’s greatest festival gets underway.

The first thing to say is to be wary of the BBC’s Glastonbury TV schedule, as it is very difficult to know which shows are covered live and which aren’t.

If you want to be Make sure If you want to watch Glastonbury in real time, you’d better tune in to BBC iPlayer, which broadcasts the event live from some of the festival’s biggest stages, almost all day long and in 4K too.

Other acts on TV on Friday include LCD Soundsystem, Fontaines DC, Idles, PJ Harvey, Dexys, Sugababes, Paul Heaton, Jungle and Anne-Marie. So if you’re hoping to catch Jamie xx (Woodsies, 10.30pm BST) and Fatboy Slim (Arcadia, 10pm BST), you might be better off using BBC iPlayer.

Read on as we explain how to watch Friday’s Glastonbury live stream from anywhere. We’ve also listed the main events for Friday at the bottom of the page.

How to watch Friday at Glastonbury free online

Unblock any stream with VPN

If you’re keen to watch Friday at Glastonbury but are away from home and access to the festival’s coverage is geo-blocked, you can always use a VPN to access it (assuming you’re not in breach of any broadcaster’s terms and conditions, or course). You may be surprised at how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch Friday at Glastonbury from anywhere:

Using a VPN is as easy as one, two, three…

1. Download and install VPN – As we say, our first choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location. – Open the VPN app, tap “Choose Location” and choose the appropriate geographic location.

3. Go to the broadcaster’s live broadcast. – So, in this case, just head over to BBC iPlayer.

Watch Friday at Glastonbury in the US, Canada, Australia and ROW

Friday lineup at Glastonbury

(All times are GMT)

Pyramid stage

Dua Lipa 22:00 – 23:45

LCD Sound System from 19:45 to 21:00

PJ Harvey 18:00 – 19:00

Paul Heaton 16:15 – 17:15

17:45 – 15:45

Olivia Dean 13:15 – 14:15

Pressure 12:00 – 12:45

The other stage

Idle 22:15 – 23:30

Block D Europe 20:30 – 21:30

Anne Marie 18:45 – 19:45

Bombay Cycling Club from 17:15 to 18:15

Trust Man 15:45 – 16:45

Heidi One 14:15 – 15:15

Senates 13:00 – 13:45

Annie Mac 11:30 – 12:30

Westholtz Theatre

Jungle 22:15 – 23:45

Heilong 20:15 – 21:30

Danny Brown 18:30 – 19:30

The Squab 16:55 – 17:55

No Name 15:30 – 16:25

Squid 14:00 – 15:00

Asha Pothali 12:30 – 13:30

Sofia Cortesis 11:00 – 12:00

Woodsy

Jimmy xx 22:30 – 23:45

Sampha 21:00 – 22:00

Declan McKenna 19:30 – 20:30

Arlo Gardens from 18:00 to 19:00

Vaccinations 16:30 – 17:30

Kenya Grace 15:15 – 16:00

Remy Wolf 14:00 – 14:45

Lambrini Girls 12:45 – 13:30

Passport Voice 11:30 – 12:15

Garden stage

Fontaine DC 23:00 – 00:15

King Crowley 21:15 – 22:15

Aurora 19:30 – 20:30

Dexis 18:00 – 19:00

This is the group 16:30 – 17:30

Mary Wallopers 15:15 – 16:00

Barry can’t swim 14:00 – 14:45

Moon Child Saneli 12:45 – 13:30

Links 11:30 – 12:10

audio stage

Pirated Beatles 21:30 – 22:45

Scouts for girls from 20:00 to 21:00

Tanita Tikaram 18:30 – 19:30

Dervishes 17:00 – 18:00

Stornoway 16:00 – 16:40

Red Hot Chili Peppers 15:00 – 15:40

Josh Ross 14:00 – 14:40

Angie McMahon 13:00 – 13:40

John Smith 12:10 – 12:40

Burma 11:30 – 12:00

Avalon stage

Skindred 23:05 – 00:20

Kate Nash 21:35 – 22:35

Haircut 100 20:05 – 21:05

Lulu 18:35 – 19:35

Frank Turner 17:05 – 18:05

Billy Martin 15:40 – 16:40

Deep Blue 14:20 – 15:10

Val Donican Sons Lawyers 13:00 – 13:50

left field

Billy Bragg 21:00 – 22:00

Sprints 19:50 – 20:30

Seb Lowe 18:40 – 19:20

Big special offer from 17:35 to 18:10

Trampoline 16:30 – 17:05

Radical Tour: Billy Bragg, Bo Anderson and Charlotte Church from 15:00 to 16:00

Debates: Israel-Palestine: Hope and Solidarity in Action with Ahmed Al-Naouk, Naamoud, Rachel Shabi, Shaista Aziz, John Harris 13:30 – 14:30

Debates: Trans Liberation Now! with Heba Nour, Noah Lonergan, Sabah Chaudhry, Travis Alabanza, Sean Fay 12:00 – 13:00

Arcadia

Emily Lens 01:50 – 03:00

Hai B2BK/K 00:45 – 01:50

Joey Orbison 23:40 – 00:40

Arcadia and Wadjok Noongar – Warallo Concert 23:30 – 23:40

Fat Boy Slim 22:00 – 23:30

