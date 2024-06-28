June 28, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

How to watch Friday at Glastonbury: Live stream the first day of the 2024 festival – with Dua Lipa, Fatboy Slim and DC Fontaine

How to watch Friday at Glastonbury: Live stream the first day of the 2024 festival – with Dua Lipa, Fatboy Slim and DC Fontaine

Roxanne Bacchus June 28, 2024 3 min read

With the first hangovers of the weekend arriving the next day, Friday at Glastonbury is the ultimate festival, so who better to get the crowd going than Dua Lipa? With PJ Harvey and LCD Soundsystem warming up for the pop star on the Pyramid Stage, here’s how to watch Friday at Glastonbury 2024 as the world’s greatest festival gets underway.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

The first thing to say is to be wary of the BBC’s Glastonbury TV schedule, as it is very difficult to know which shows are covered live and which aren’t.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Michael Jackson was more than $500 million in debt when he died

June 28, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

The introduction of Sabrina Carpenter “Short n” Sweet is marketing genius

June 27, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

The artwork is now the most expensive Harry Potter piece ever sold

June 27, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

3 min read

How to watch Friday at Glastonbury: Live stream the first day of the 2024 festival – with Dua Lipa, Fatboy Slim and DC Fontaine

June 28, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

ULA needs to launch a second Vulcan rocket

June 28, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

The Mario & Luigi: Brothership box design has been officially revealed for Switch

June 28, 2024 Len Houle
3 min read

Surveillance camera footage of the factory fire that killed more than 20 people sparks public outrage

June 28, 2024 Frank Tomlinson